Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Colefax Group (LON:CFX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on the stock.

Shares of CFX opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 493.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 512.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. Colefax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 400 ($5.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 610 ($7.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Colefax Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Colefax Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

About Colefax Group

Colefax Group plc engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating. It also sells antiques, as well as provides interior and architectural design, project management, decoration, and furnishing services for private individuals and commercial firms.

