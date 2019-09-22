Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 10,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 74,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.00. 8,608,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,043. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.68.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

