Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $36.46. 1,024,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,906. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $785.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.63 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

In other Meredith news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.45 per share, with a total value of $46,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Harty bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $420,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,854.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDP shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Meredith from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 target price on Meredith and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $30.00 target price on Meredith and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.