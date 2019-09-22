Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Alphabet by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total value of $75,935.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $427,001.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total value of $1,944,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $54,062,977.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,744 shares of company stock worth $4,480,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

Shares of GOOG traded down $8.78 on Friday, reaching $1,229.93. 1,573,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,267. The firm has a market cap of $858.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,192.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,167.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

