Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $288,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 584.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $175,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,272. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $46.38.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.