Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 124.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. 745,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $80.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

In related news, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $2,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,330. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

