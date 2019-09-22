CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00003523 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Bitbns, Upbit and Livecoin. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $15,542.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003482 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001154 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00051359 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,340,118 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bittrex, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.