Clams Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00039532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Bittrex, Poloniex and YoBit. Over the last week, Clams has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Clams has a market cap of $15.04 million and $1,726.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Clams alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020879 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010614 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,410,238 coins and its circulating supply is 3,782,798 coins. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.