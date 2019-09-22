Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

NYSE C traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,008,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,646,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $157.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.