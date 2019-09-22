Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 61,326 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 179.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,326 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 481,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after buying an additional 314,729 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,840,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,617,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,195,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 94,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

VGLT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 202,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,887. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.56. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $91.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.