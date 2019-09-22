Citadel Advisors LLC Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $226.93. The stock had a trading volume of 140,193 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.34.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

