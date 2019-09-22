Citadel Advisors LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 30.0% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,424 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,293,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,265,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,312,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,457 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 119,050 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.17. 258,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,127. The firm has a market cap of $730.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.57 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 96.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 88.37%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 52,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $281,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $119,533.50. Insiders have sold 298,761 shares of company stock worth $1,615,814 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

