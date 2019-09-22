Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,307 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Federal stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAFD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

