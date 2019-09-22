Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 281,968 Shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 202.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,968 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of Mobile Mini worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MINI. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 235,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,904. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. Mobile Mini Inc has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $150.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.07%.

MINI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

