Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 2.1% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Chubb by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $948,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,125 shares of company stock worth $3,010,555 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.68. 2,008,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,355. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $162.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

