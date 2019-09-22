Chronologic Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $99,875.00 and approximately $224.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00202480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.01173789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00090525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,190,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,501 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

