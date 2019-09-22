China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Yuchai International an industry rank of 207 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised China Yuchai International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

CYD stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.81. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $707.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.96 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that China Yuchai International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at $2,643,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,414,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 125,762 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 260.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 154,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 111,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 5,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 39,912 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

