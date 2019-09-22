Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after buying an additional 1,572,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,492,791,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,791,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,218,423,000 after purchasing an additional 206,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $124.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,420,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $234.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.40. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.