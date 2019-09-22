Change Path LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Change Path LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 121.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 226.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.67. 49,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day moving average of $100.27. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $81.19 and a one year high of $104.68.

