Change Path LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $174.06. 12,813,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,383,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $349.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.24. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

