Change Path LLC Buys 114,465 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 424.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,465 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 145.8% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 87,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 51,781 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,207,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 204,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. 308,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,247. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.