Change Path LLC Acquires Shares of 364 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $106,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 6,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 61.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 138.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,260.11.

Amazon.com stock traded down $27.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,794.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,324,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,801.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,843.04. The stock has a market cap of $901.02 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

