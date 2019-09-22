Change Path LLC Acquires 37,933 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Change Path LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of Change Path LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,914,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647,589. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.