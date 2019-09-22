Change Path LLC Acquires 2,768 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Change Path LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Change Path LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,410,000 after buying an additional 67,277 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $156.32. The company had a trading volume of 391,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.47. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $123.80 and a twelve month high of $165.40.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.4507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

