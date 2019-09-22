ChainX Trading Up 2.6% This Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, ChainX has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00022449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a market capitalization of $333,037.00 and $504,979.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00202393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.94 or 0.01177006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00090752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 147,993 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

