Ceres Power’s (CWR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ceres Power from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of CWR stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $302.49 million and a PE ratio of -34.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.31. Ceres Power has a one year low of GBX 124.98 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 209.95 ($2.74).

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

