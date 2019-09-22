CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CENTRICA PLC/S from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on CENTRICA PLC/S in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. CENTRICA PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

