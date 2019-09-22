Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 697.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after buying an additional 1,572,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,791,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after buying an additional 1,184,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,791,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,218,423,000 after buying an additional 206,531 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,420,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,293. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.40. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.