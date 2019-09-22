Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 307,276 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 10,405.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,276 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 63.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CLM remained flat at $$11.30 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,992. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.