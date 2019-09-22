Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 569.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC grew its position in Visa by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Planning Solutions Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Visa by 1,179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 7,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,813,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.22 and its 200 day moving average is $168.24. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

