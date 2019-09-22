Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 5,050.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,811 shares during the period. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 2.95% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 46,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 134,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.03. 21,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,719. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

