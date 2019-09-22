Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 6,325.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 833,343 shares during the quarter. New Residential Investment comprises approximately 2.1% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,025,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,939. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

