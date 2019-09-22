Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 21,600 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 12,203.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $110.02. 138,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,486. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $73.23 and a one year high of $112.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.14.

