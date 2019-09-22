CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. "

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CBL. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.82 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.71.

Shares of CBL opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $193.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CBL & Associates Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

