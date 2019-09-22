Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,375 shares during the quarter. Carter’s accounts for approximately 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 7.11% of Carter’s worth $310,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

CRI traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $89.12. 1,148,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,952. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $109.71. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.78.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $119,948.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,807.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

