Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carbon Black Inc. provides endpoint security solutions. Its cloud-based security platform captures, records and analyzes endpoint data and combines with its analytics platform. The company provides technology solutions in endpoint security categories application control, endpoint detection and response and next generation antivirus. Carbon Black Inc. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $26.00 price objective on Carbon Black and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Carbon Black from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carbon Black in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Carbon Black from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.97.

Shares of CBLK opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Carbon Black has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Carbon Black will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $116,823.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Morley sold 79,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,508,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,254 shares of company stock worth $6,161,404 in the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carbon Black by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Carbon Black by 26.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carbon Black in the second quarter worth $84,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carbon Black in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Carbon Black by 1,748.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

