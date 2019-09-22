Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.90, 512,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 137% from the average session volume of 216,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBW. ValuEngine cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $79.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

