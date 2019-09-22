Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Target Price at C$27.86

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$30.50 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Northland Power stock traded up C$0.18 on Thursday, reaching C$25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.90. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.91 and a twelve month high of C$26.32.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$343.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$348.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.94%.

In other news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 121,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.52, for a total transaction of C$3,102,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 502,026 shares in the company, valued at C$12,809,946.43.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

