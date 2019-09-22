Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target at C$43.56

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of LB stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$45.37. 238,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,789. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$36.21 and a 1 year high of C$46.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15. The company had revenue of C$244.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.85%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.