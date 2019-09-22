Brokerages Set Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) PT at $25.43

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

HEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $115,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $167,852,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,270,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,938,000 after purchasing an additional 49,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 74.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 144,548 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 276,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 42.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.99. 6,974,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.07 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 36.16%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.