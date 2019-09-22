Brokerages Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Target Price at $193.35

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.35.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,297.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.37. 6,367,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.14. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $207.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

