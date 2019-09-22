Brokerages Set DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Target Price at $13.18

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBVT shares. ValuEngine upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. 312,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

