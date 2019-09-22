Brokerages Set Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) Target Price at €18.64

Shares of Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.64 ($21.67).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADL shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of ETR:ADL remained flat at $€11.70 ($13.60) during midday trading on Thursday. 48,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.39. The stock has a market cap of $801.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. Adler Real Estate has a one year low of €10.60 ($12.33) and a one year high of €15.88 ($18.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

