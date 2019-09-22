Brokerages Set Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) Target Price at €18.64

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2019 // Comments off

Shares of Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.64 ($21.67).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADL shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of ETR:ADL remained flat at $€11.70 ($13.60) during midday trading on Thursday. 48,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.39. The stock has a market cap of $801.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. Adler Real Estate has a one year low of €10.60 ($12.33) and a one year high of €15.88 ($18.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Adler Real Estate

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?

Analyst Recommendations for Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL)

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.