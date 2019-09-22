Brokerages Expect RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RGC Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. RGC Resources posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RGC Resources will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RGC Resources.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in RGC Resources by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RGCO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

See Also: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RGC Resources (RGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.