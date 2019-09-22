Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Post $0.45 EPS

Analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

NYSE PFS traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. 551,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,141. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.55%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Ursuline F. Foley acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3,413.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

