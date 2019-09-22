Brokerages Expect Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Fluent posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluent will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fluent.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Fluent had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price objective on Fluent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fluent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

FLNT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Conlin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,325,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,176,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Huntley Patrick purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 150,500 shares of company stock worth $453,220. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fluent by 53.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after buying an additional 968,785 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Fluent during the second quarter worth $3,232,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fluent by 318.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 524,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fluent by 186.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 509,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 1,097.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 389,600 shares during the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

