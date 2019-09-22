Brokerages Expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.35. CBL & Associates Properties reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CBL & Associates Properties.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $193.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 14.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.82 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 236,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 131,982 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 628,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 122,560 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.69, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.54. CBL & Associates Properties has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBL & Associates Properties (CBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.