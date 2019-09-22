Brokerages Anticipate Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Union Bankshares posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.26 million.

A number of research firms have commented on AUB. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE:AUB traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,826. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

