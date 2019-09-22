Brokerages Anticipate Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Post $0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.70. Omnicell reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $97,721.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,451.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $448,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,402.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,479 shares of company stock worth $1,746,040 in the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Omnicell by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 2,209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Omnicell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,729. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

