Brokerages Anticipate McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. McGrath RentCorp’s rating score has improved by 16.5% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $86.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 46 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGRC shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $149,974.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $340,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $251,061.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,996 shares in the company, valued at $755,315.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,265 shares of company stock worth $1,355,446. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 106,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 478,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,709,000 after acquiring an additional 51,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

MGRC traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.11. 89,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,095. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $70.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.